PM unable to introduce new ministers, slams at Oppn, says some people pained to see woman, adivasis

Congress is still not out of coma: PM Modi slams Opposition party to counter 'lies' on COVID-19 situation

PM Modi pays rich tributes to Chandra Shekhar Azad, Lokmanya Tilak on birth anniversary

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to noted freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also recalled their contributions to the country.

PM Modi tweeted that Tilak was a firm believer in Indian values and ethos, and his views on education and women empowerment continue to motivate several people.

The Prime Minister also said that he was an institution builder, nurturing many top-quality institutions that have done pioneering work over the years.

He said, "I bow to the great Lokmanya Tilak on his Jayanti. His thoughts and principles are more relevant than ever before in the present circumstances, when 130 crore Indians have decided to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat that is economically prosperous and socially progressive."

Fondly remembering the revolutionary freedom fighter Azad, PM Modi said he was a valiant son of "Bharat Mata" and a remarkable man.

"During the prime of his youth he immersed himself in freeing India from the clutches of imperialism. He was also a futuristic thinker, and dreamt of a strong and just India," he said.

After being surrounded by police following an encounter, he shot himself and died at an young age of 24 years in 1931. Born in 1856, Tilak was a pioneering leader of the Indian freedom movement and his concept of "swaraj" (self-rule) caught people's imagination.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 11:27 [IST]