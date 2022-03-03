YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary as the state is moving on the development path and it should not stop now, PTI reported.

    Addressing an election meeting in UP's Jaunpur, PM Modi claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.

    PM Modi on why the BJP should win UP

    In the sixth phase of polling being held today, the votes cast were in favour of the BJP, the Prime Minister said.

    "The BJP's victory in the assembly elections is necessary because Uttar Pradesh is moving on the path of development and it should not stop now," PM Modi said.

    "We have to ensure that the victory of the BJP is as grand as it was in 2017," he said.

    Terming the previous Samajwadi party government "mafiawadi" (soft on the mafia), PM Modi said a BJP government was needed in the state to ensure Jaunpur is "mafia-free".

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 15:26 [IST]
