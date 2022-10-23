PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Mandir
Lucknow, Oct 23: Soon after landing in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at Ram Mandir on his first visit to the holy city after Bhoomi Puja.
PM Modi inspected Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on the eve of #Diwali in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/YVnnjRQ4fX
He
will
perform
the
Rajyabhishek
of
the
symbolic
Bhagwan
Shree
Ram
later.
LIVE Now: Prime Minister @narendramodi in Ayodhya https://t.co/9Tc7LRgknN— PIB India (@PIB_India) October 23, 2022
This is the PM's first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.
The PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya.