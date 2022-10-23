India making every effort to deal with global economic challenges: PM Modi at 'Rozgar mela'

Deepotsav 2022: In PM Modi's presence, 18 lakh diyas to create new world record in Ayodhya | Top points

PM Modi offers prayers at Ram Mandir

Lucknow, Oct 23: Soon after landing in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at Ram Mandir on his first visit to the holy city after Bhoomi Puja.

PM Modi inspected Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on the eve of #Diwali in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/YVnnjRQ4fX — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

He will perform the Rajyabhishek of the symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram later.



This is the PM's first visit to Ayodhya after a "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of a Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

The PM was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya.