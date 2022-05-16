Nepal: PM Modi offers prayers at Maya Devi temple in Lumbini, lights lamps near Ashoka Pillar

As Ram Temple is being built in India, People of Nepal equally happy, says PM Modi

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba in Lumbini; 6 pacts signed

Nepal PM thanks PM Modi for visiting Lumbini on Buddha Purnima

PM Modi meets UP ministers in Lucknow, lauds 'bulldozer drive', law enforcement

India

pti-Deepika S

Lucknow, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met ministers in the Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government and said that only good governance opens the way to power.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared a group photo of the PM with the UP ministers. In the picture, PM Modi is seen sitting between Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath.

According to News 18, PM Modi lauded the "bulldozer campaign" of the Yogi Adityanath government against criminals. He also noted that the law and order situation of the state had improved under the rule of Yogi Adityanath.

The prime minister also directed everyone to start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The prime minister also visited the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar before reaching Lucknow.

He earlier in the day attended a programme in Nepal's Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Earlier, Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Adityanath received the prime minister at the Lucknow airport.