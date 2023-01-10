PM Modi meets Presidents of Suriname on margins of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore

Entire world is looking up to India to bring stability to the global supply chain: PM Modi

Indore, Jan 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi on the sidelines of 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) in Indore today. President Santokhi is on an official visit to India from 7-14 January 2023, and is a Special Guest of Honour at the 17th PBD.

In their meeting, both leaders held discussions on cooperation in areas of mutual interest including hydrocarbons, defence, maritime security, digital initiatives and ICT, and capacity building.

Suriname appreciated restructuring by India of Suriname's debt arising from Lines of Credit availed by Suriname.

President Santokhi will hold discussions with President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and attend Valedictory Session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award Ceremony on 10 January 2023.

He will also attend the inaugural session of Global Investors Summit in Indore. He will thereafter visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 0:25 [IST]