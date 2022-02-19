Janardhan Reddy plays hide and seek as cops land in Hyderabad to nab him

PM Modi meets members of Afghan Sikh, Hindu communities

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Afghan Sikh and Hindu community leaders who fled fearing Taliban persecution on Saturday. The community members have been facing crisis since the Taliban took over the country in mid-August last year.

A large number of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs have been living in India, and the Indian government recently evacuated many of them following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

The Modi government has often asserted its commitment to the minorities of Afghanistan who have faced religious persecution, especially from the Talibans.

The development comes a day after PM Modi hosted prominent Sikhs from across the country at his residence in the national capital on Friday.

