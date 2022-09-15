YouTube
    PM Modi meets King of Bhutan; discusses bilateral ties

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in New Delhi and discussed the various ideas to further strengthen the India-Bhutan friendship.

    In a statement, the Prime Minister Officer's said, "Both the dignitaries have discussed the various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during a meeting, in New Delhi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during a meeting, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

    For shaping relations between India-Bhutan, PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos.

    Pm Modi took to Twitter and said, "Had a warm meeting with His Majesty the King of Bhutan. Discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan friendship. Conveyed my appreciation for the guiding vision provided by successive Druk Gyalpos in shaping our relations."

    After meeting PM Modi, the King also met foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra.

    India and Bhutan share unique bilateral relations. The relations are based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. Formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968.

    The golden jubilee of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan was celebrated in the year 2018.

    Thursday, September 15, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
    X