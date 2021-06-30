PM Modi meets council of ministers, urge them to spread awareness on COVID protocols, vaccination

COVID-19 to review of ministries: What to expect from PM’s Modi’s meet with Council of Ministers

New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked his council of ministers to spread awareness among people about coronavirus vaccination and the importance of following COVID-19 protocols. The Prime Minister asked his ministers to educate, encourage people to continue to follow social distancing norms, wear masks and maintain proper hygiene in order to keep coronavirus at bay.

Niti Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul, who also attended the meeting, made a presentation on the COVID-19 pandemic.

While chairing the meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, PM Modi asked his Cabinet ministers to ensure that the projects for which foundation stones were laid by them are completed on time.

Ahead of the meeting, reports were doing rounds that PM Modi would be discussing the coronavirus situation in the country and the various schemes launched by his government to tackle the COVID-19.

The meeting comes amid speculations that PM Modi is contemplating in expanding his Cabinet and review the work done by union ministers.

