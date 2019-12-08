  • search
    PM Modi meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital, enquires about his health

    New Delhi, Dec 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met former Union Minister Arun Shourie at a hospital in Pune and enquired about his health.

    "In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life," tweeted Modi.

    The Prime Minister arrived at the Ruby Hall Clinic, where Shourie is admitted, around 6 pm.

    Shourie is undergoing treatment after he fell on December 1 while out on a walk near his bungalow in Lavasa, some 60 kilometres from here.

    The 78-year-old former BJP leader had suffered a brain injury, including internal bleeding and swelling, doctors had said.

    The journalist-turned-politician's family members are with him at the hospital. Shourie, a former BJP Rajya Sabha member, was Union minister for communications, information technology and disinvestment in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government during 1999-2004.

    A prolific writer and Ramon Magsaysay Award winner, he also served as an economist with the World Bank during 1967- 1978.

    Shourie, who is based in New Delhi, held the post of editor of "The Indian Express" during his decades-long career in journalism.

    with PTI inputs

