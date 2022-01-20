Young India is showing the way: PM Modi on Covid vaccination

Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav: PM to flag off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris

Seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris to be flagged off by PM Modi today

PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart to jointly inaugurate India-assisted social housing units project today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually on Thursday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two dignitaries will also launch the Civil Service College and the 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support.

The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually on January 20, 2022, the MEA said in a statement.

An agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit (LoC) from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, and an MoU on the implementation of Small Development Projects, will also be exchanged, statement said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 9:02 [IST]