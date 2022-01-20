YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart to jointly inaugurate India-assisted social housing units project today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually on Thursday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

    PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart to jointly inaugurate India-assisted social housing units project today

    The two dignitaries will also launch the Civil Service College and the 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support.

    The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually on January 20, 2022, the MEA said in a statement.

    An agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit (LoC) from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, and an MoU on the implementation of Small Development Projects, will also be exchanged, statement said.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 9:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X