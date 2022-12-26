PM Modi-led government will run India by Constitution: Law Minister

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 26: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed the Opposition Parties for making allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government of trying to take control of the judiciary.

"We cannot even think about this. When Prime Minister Modi says he country will run the country by the Constitution, then it has to be so and there are no two ways about it," a website quoted the minister as saying at 16th National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad in Haryana. He stated that the BJP has taken steps to strengthen the judiciary.

He added, "You hear that there is friction between executive and judiciary and that the government is trying to take the judiciary under its grab. Some political parties make such statements and at times news channels do it to keep masala in the news. But PM Modi has always said that the Constitution is the most sacred book and the country will run by the Constitution,"

Kiren Rijiju highlighted that the term 'committed judges' means judges who are committed to the nation and not committed to the officers. "Years ago it was being said that judges seniority was being superseded and there was a debate on committed judiciary and that judges should work for executive whims. But for this government, judges should be committed to the country and not the executive. For some, committed judiciary means being committed to their officers but for us being 'committed' means to the nation," Rijiju added.

Talking about the pending cases in the courts, he accused, "There're so many pending cases in courts. Some lawyers keep on asking for dates&some judges even give them. So, people responsible for delivering justice aren't able to deliver justice."

According to him some lawyers bag all the big cases and make crores of money. "Big lawyers shouldn't occupy the whole space but also give opportunities to small lawyers and share cases with others. SC lawyers can also go to lower courts. After all, a court is a court," he claimed.