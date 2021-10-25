PM Modi leaves for Siddharthnagar, Varanasi; to launch health scheme, inaugurate medical colleges

PM says notion that Army, police meant for men no longer exists, lauds rise in number of women cops

Lucknow, Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar and Varanasi to launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana worth ₹64,180 crore and to inaugurate medical colleges in the state.

"Leaving for Siddharthnagar and Varanasi. Today, India's largest scheme to scale-up health infrastructure will be launched. Various medical colleges along with key development works will be inaugurated," tweeted PM Modi.

At around 10.30 am in Siddharthnagar, Prime Minister will inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state and at 1.15 pm he will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi. As per an official statement, he will also inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5200 crore for Varanasi.

The PM will also unveil nine medical colleges from Siddharthnagar, and 30 projects worth Rs 5,000 crore during his visit. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the occasion.

The PMASBY scheme, with an outlay of about Rs 64,180 crore over five years, was announced in Budget 2021-22 and got cabinet approval in September. The scheme aims to introduce and enact a set of reforms and initiatives for long-term strengthening of the public health infrastructure.

This would be the PM's second visit to Uttar Pradesh, which goes to polls next year, in a week. Healthcare professionals from public health centres, sub-district and district hospitals, and the Government Medical College of Varanasi will join in virtually.

The objective of the PMASBY scheme is to fill critical gaps in health infrastructure, surveillance, and health research in both urban and rural areas so communities are equipped in managing pandemics or other public health crises.

