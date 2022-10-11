PM Modi lays foundation stones of healthcare facilities worth around Rs 1275 cr in Ahmedabad

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Oct 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of healthcare facilities worth around Rs 1275 crores in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad. This includes dedication of new and improved facilities for cardiac care and a new hostel building in UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre; new hospital building of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre and new building of Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute.

    Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a shelter home to accommodate families of poor patients.

    Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of healthcare facilities worth around Rs 1275 crores in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad. Image courtesy: ANI

    He will also address a gathering at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district.

    After these programmes, the PM will leave for Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh where he will dedicate to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor, aimed at providing an enriching experience to pilgrims visiting the famous Mahakeleshwar Temple with world class modern amenities.

    X