PM Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, via video conference, the PMO said.

Over 201 acres of land has been allotted for the institute, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022, the Prime Minister''s Office said.

The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats, the PMO said.