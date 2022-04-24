Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel: Distance, connecting places, benefits - all you need to know

PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 20K crore in J&K

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated various projects worth Rs 20K crore in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the visit, he inaugurated and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore including Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli Village and Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel.

The Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3,100 crores The 8.45 Km long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour.

He also laid the foundation stones for the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project & 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District.

Jammu | I am here with a message of development. To give speed to development in J&K, projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore have been inaugurated today: PM Modi at Palli Village in Samba pic.twitter.com/aB6cRhiTdF — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

This is the first visit of Narendra Modi after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu | PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway & inaugurates the 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli village along with 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in Samba. pic.twitter.com/7qHwhpuVwU — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

"This year's Panchayati Raj Day, being celebrated in J&K marks a big change. It is a matter of great pride that when democracy has reached the grassroot level in J&K, I am interacting with you all from here," the PM said.

He claimed that a new story of development is being written in Jammu & Kashmir as many private investors are interested to come to the valley. The Prime Minister added, "Be it democracy or development, today Jammu and Kashmir, is setting a new example. New dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 2-3 years."

Jammu | PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stones for the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project & 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District pic.twitter.com/AgBhB8Fou4 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

"PM Modi has given a new industrial scheme in J&K. Since independence till now there was just Rs 15,000 cr investment, now we've proposal of Rs 52,000 cr while projects of Rs 38,000 cr will be inaugurated by the PM. We expect investment to cross Rs 70,000 crore," news agency ANI quotes LG Manoj Sinha as saying at the event.