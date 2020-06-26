  • search
    PM Modi launches Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan to provide jobs to 1.25 workers

    New Delhi, June 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, a campaign that provides employment to as many as 1.25 crore migrant workers and others who lost their job due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

    The campaign, Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, was launched by PM Modi virtually. This campaign is expected to cover 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, there are more than 30 lakh migrant labourers in these districts who returned home following the lockdown in the country.

    During the virtual launch of the campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the occasion.

    It will be undertaken as part of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan that the Prime Minister began on June 20 for 116 districts in six states in the country.

    According to officials, Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan is focused on providing jobs, promoting local entrepreneurship and creating partnerships with industrial associations and other organisations to create employment opportunities.

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
