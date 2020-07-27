PM Modi launches 3 'high throughput' coronavirus testing facilities

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 27: In an endeavour to ramp up testing facilities for early covid-19 detection and timely treatment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "high throughput" COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata on Monday via video conference.

The three high throughput testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR institutions - National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata.

Addressing media, Modi said,''In the big fight against coronavirus, it was important that we establish corona specific health infrastructure. This is the reason why the Centre announced a Rs 15,000 crore package way back.''

''There is only one resolve, and that is to save lives of all Indians. The resolve has given us astounding results. What India did especially regarding PPE, masks and testing kits, is a huge success story. Six months back, India had no PPE Kit manufacturer. Today, over 1200 manufacturers produce over 5 lakh kits daily. There was a time when India used to order N-95 masks from outside. Today, over 3 lakh N-95 masks are being manufactured daily in India, he said.

Another big challenge in the fight against coronavirus was readying human resource. It is incredible how our paramedics, Asha workers, ANM, Anganwadi and other health/civil workers were trained in a short span of time.

These labs will also reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials. The labs are enabled to test diseases other than COVID as well, and post the pandemic, will be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue, etc.