PM Modi lauds country's athletes on National sports day

New Delhi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always made his stance clear on the importance of sports and fitness in his life. On the occasion of National Sports day, he said that this year has been great for Indian sports as country's athletes have excelled in various tournaments, including in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

He also asked people to give priority to sports and fitness-related activities, saying it will contribute towards a healthier India.

"I salute all those who have represented India in various sporting events. Their hardwork and resolve has led to several milestones. This year has been great for our sporting fraternity, with the Indian athletes excelling in various tournaments including Asian Games 2018 and CWG," Modi tweeted.

He paid tributes to the Hockey legend Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is commemorated as National Sports Day.

