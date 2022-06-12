YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi lauds Avani Lekhara on winning second gold medal at Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised young paralympic champion Avani Lekhara after winning her second gold medal at the ongoing Chateauroux 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in France.

    PM Modi lauds Avani Lekhara on winning second gold medal at Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022
    PM Modi lauds Avani Lekhara on winning second gold medal at Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022

    "Her determination to scale new heights is remarkable," Modi tweeted. "I congratulate her on this feat and wish her the very best for the future," he said.

    Lekhara shot 458.3 in the R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 finals to take the gold ahead of experienced Paralympic stars Veronica Vadovicova (456.6) of Slovakia and Sweden's Anna Normann (441.9). Vadovicova and Normann took the silver and bronze respectively.

    The 20-year-old Lekhara has already won the R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 gold with a world record effort on Day 1 and ensured India a quota for Paris 2024 Paralympics Games. "Proud of Avani Lekhara for winning another Gold at Chateauroux 2022.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 8:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X