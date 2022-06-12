PM Modi lauds Avani Lekhara on winning second gold medal at Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022

Biotech sector one of the most demand driven sectors: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised young paralympic champion Avani Lekhara after winning her second gold medal at the ongoing Chateauroux 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in France.

"Her determination to scale new heights is remarkable," Modi tweeted. "I congratulate her on this feat and wish her the very best for the future," he said.

Lekhara shot 458.3 in the R8 - Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 finals to take the gold ahead of experienced Paralympic stars Veronica Vadovicova (456.6) of Slovakia and Sweden's Anna Normann (441.9). Vadovicova and Normann took the silver and bronze respectively.

The 20-year-old Lekhara has already won the R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 gold with a world record effort on Day 1 and ensured India a quota for Paris 2024 Paralympics Games. "Proud of Avani Lekhara for winning another Gold at Chateauroux 2022.

Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 8:24 [IST]