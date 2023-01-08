'PM Modi killed Jayalalithaa': DMK MLA stokes controversy

Truth has come out, says Sasikala in reaction to OPS's remark before panel

A video of Vilathikulam DMK MLA and former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) executive Markandeyan accusing the Prime Minister of killing Jayalalithaa has gone viral on social media.

New Delhi, Jan 08: A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA stoked massive controversy by alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi are behind the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

In a video, that has now gone viral, Vilathikulam DMK MLA Markandeyan can be heard saying, "Who killed that (Jayalalithaa) lady? Modi ji killed her. She contested against him for Prime Ministership."

"How can she contest? None apart from me should contest. This is what Modi Ji said," he claimed.

"I level my charges, it was BJP which killed her (Madam Jayalalithaa)," he added.

Reacting sharply to the allegations, Union Minister Rijiju said no one should drop moral standards just for political gains.

"I can't believe that DMK can stoop to this level! No one should drop own moral standards this far just for political gains."

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) chief K. Annamalai also took to Twitter and said, "When anger mounts against misgovernance, DMK MLAs have resorted to lies, as always. @CMOTamilnadu should be reminded that @BJP4TamilNadu will not remain calm forever."

I can't believe that DMK can stoop to this level! No one should drop own moral standards this far just for political gains. https://t.co/FlkgsuQI5M — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 8, 2023

Questions swirled over late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's illness, treatment and her death on 5 December in Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

The Justice Arumugasamy Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death found her confidante VK Sasikala guilty and has recommended action against her among others.

The panel in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala "have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered." The report also pointed that Apollo Chairman Dr Pratap Reddy gave false statements on Jayalalithaa's condition.

In its 608-page report, Arumugasamy Commission said it found Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala, Dr Sivakumar (Jayalalithaa's personal physician and relative of Sasikala), former health secretary Radhakrishnan and former health minister C Vijayabaskar to be guilty and requested an investigation.

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa had raised suspicions over the circumstances surrounding their aunt's death.

