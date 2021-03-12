YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi is working, Didi is trying to take credit for central schemes: Smriti Irani

    By
    |

    Haldia, Mar 12: Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly getting her photos clicked and affixed to posters claiming credit for central schemes started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    smriti irani

    Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress' poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai' (Bengal wants its daughter), Irani wondered if the people of the state would want the return of the regime of a 'daughter', that unleashes violence on them.

    "Will the people vote for such a daughter who unleashes violence on an 80-year-old mother or the one who kills BJP workers and hangs them from trees? The one who doesn't allow immersion of Durga idol? The one who doesnt allow Saraswati Puja but comes to Nandigram and does 'Chandi Paath'? "The people of the state are awaiting 'Asol Poribortan' (real change)," the Union textile minister said.

    Irani along with her cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a rally on way to filing of nomination by Banerjee's protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat. On the TMC's "khela hobe" (there will be a game) slogan, she said, "You have only played your game with the people of Bengal with the lives and future of the people of Bengal."

    The BJP leader assailed the TMC government, saying that benefits of central schemes, including PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat, could not reach the poor in the state. "Didi's 'khela' (game) is changing the names of central projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night for the welfare of the masses and Didi is busy clicking photographs by falsely claiming credit for several central schemes, she said.

    Let her play while the prime minister brings the real change in the state, Irani said. Irani also gave a new slogan, "Bolche ekhon Nandigram, sabaar mukhe Jai Shree Ram", which translates to "Everyone in Nandigram is now chanting Jai Shree Ram".

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, March 12, 2021, 22:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X