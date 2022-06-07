PM Modi is after AAP, its governments: Kejriwal on ED raids against Satyendar Jain

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 07: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is after his Aam Aadmi Party and its governments in the national capital and Punjab.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    His remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it seized "unexplained" cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after raids were conducted at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates on Monday as part of a money laundering probe against them.

    Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal dubbed the charges against Jain as a "lie".

    "At this time, the prime minister is after the Aam Aadmi Party with all his power, especially the governments of Delhi and Punjab. Lie after lie, lie after lie," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

    "You (PM) have the power of all the agencies but God is with us," he added.

    The ED said on Tuesday that those raided "either directly or indirectly assisted" Jain in the process of money laundering.

    The cash and coins were "unexplained" and were kept in a "secret" place, it said.

    Jain, 57, was arrested on May 30 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he is in ED custody till June 9.

    The case against Jain, a minister without portfolio in the Kejriwal government, stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the CBI against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

    X