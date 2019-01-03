PM Modi in Gurdaspur: Attacks Congress on 1984-anti Sikh riots issue

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Gurudaspur, Jan 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is under fire from Congress President Rahul Gandhi in and out of parliament, did not miss the chance to hit back the Gandhi family in a rally held in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

In a bid to strike a chord local population, PM Modi said how Kamal Nath, allegedly involved in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has been made Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh by the Congress party.

PM Modi, said, "People of the country, including Punjab, need to be cautious about people whose history has been playing with national security and who are still spreading lies to weaken the soldiers and the Army of the country; whose history is just hailing from one family and who are still opposing Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata; whose history of brutally murdering thousands of Sikh brothers and who are still giving the Chief Minister's post to the accused in the riots."

PM Modi took credit for constituting SIT to probe into anti-Sikh riots of 1984. He said, "At the behest of a family, the accused were called 'gentlemen' and the files were suppressed, the NDA government took them out, constituted the SIT and the results were in front of everyone."

He went on to hail Sajjan Kumar's conviction in 1984 riots case during NDA government's regime. "At the behest of a family, the accused were called 'gentlemen' (Sajjan) and the files were suppressed but the NDA government formed the SIT and the results are in front of everyone, said PM Modi.

Talking about the success of Ujjwala and MUDRA scheme, he said, "Free LPG gas connection has been given to more than 11 lakh women of Punjab. Youths have been given Rs 28 lakh loan under MUDRA scheme."