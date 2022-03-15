YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi invites citizens to share ideas for Mann ki Baat programme on Mar 27th

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for Mann ki Baat programme on All India Radio which will be broadcast on 27th of this month.

    PM Modi invites citizens to share ideas for Mann ki Baat programme on Mar 27th

    In a tweet, Modi said, like always, he hopes to receive the ideas and suggestions from people for the programme. He asked people to share their ideas and suggestions on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record their message.

    It will be the 87th episode of the monthly radio programme. The phone lines will remain open till 25th March. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    More MANN KI BAAT News  

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X