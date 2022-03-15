‘Mann Ki Baat 2022’: PM Modi's address deferred by 30 mins as he will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at 11 am

PM Modi invites citizens to share ideas for Mann ki Baat programme on Mar 27th

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for Mann ki Baat programme on All India Radio which will be broadcast on 27th of this month.

In a tweet, Modi said, like always, he hopes to receive the ideas and suggestions from people for the programme. He asked people to share their ideas and suggestions on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record their message.

It will be the 87th episode of the monthly radio programme. The phone lines will remain open till 25th March. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 13:04 [IST]