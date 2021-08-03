PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat

'Wins and losses part of life, our Men’s Hockey Team gave their best and that is what counts', says PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat through video conferencing. CM Vijay Rupani is also present at the event.

"Govt is making efforts to provide every possible help to the citizens. Schemes should reach the beneficiaries. I am satisfied that your family's ration problem is solved now," PM Modi told beneficiaries.



"Since Independence, almost every govt said to provide cheap food to the poor. The reach of cheap ration schemes and budget increased during these years. But the effect remained limited. Food storage kept increasing but starvation and malnutrition didn't decrease in that ratio," he said.

"One of the main reasons was the lack of effective delivery system. To change this situation afresh work was started after 2014. Crores of fake beneficiaries were removed from the system. Aadhar was linked to ration card and digital technology was endorsed in govt ration shops," PM Modi said.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)

PMGKAY is a food security welfare scheme that was envisaged by the Prime Minister to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19. Under PMGKAY, 5 Kg/person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.

Nearly 948 Lakh Metric Tonnes of foodgrains was allocated last year which is 50% more than a normal year to ensure food security during COVID.

About Rs. 2.84 Lakh crore food subsidy incurred during 2020-21.

More than 3.3 crore eligible beneficiaries in Gujarat got 25.5 Lakh Metric tonnes of foodgrain, incurring a subsidy amount of more than 5 thousand crore.

To further strengthen food security for migrant beneficiaries, One Nation One Ration Card implemented so far in 33 States/UTs