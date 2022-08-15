India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour, hoists national flag at Red Fort

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi examined the inter-services and police Guard of Honour as he arrived at the Red Fort on Monday to deliver his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

    PM Modi hoists national flag at Red Fort
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. India is celebrating 75 years of Independence with more than 20 crore flags likely to be hoisted atop houses across India.

    PM Modi wishes all citizens on Independence Day PM Modi wishes all citizens on Independence Day

    Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.

    Comments

    More INDIA AT 75 News  

    Read more about:

    india at 75 independence day 2022 75th year of independence independence day

    Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 7:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X