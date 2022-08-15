India is among the fastest growing major economies in the world: President Murmu

White with Tricolour motif is PM Modi’s turban for 75 year of Indian Independence

PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour, hoists national flag at Red Fort

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi examined the inter-services and police Guard of Honour as he arrived at the Red Fort on Monday to deliver his ninth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. India is celebrating 75 years of Independence with more than 20 crore flags likely to be hoisted atop houses across India.

PM Modi wishes all citizens on Independence Day

Wearing the traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

Know all about Narendra Modi

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 15, 2022, 7:59 [IST]