PM Modi increased value of Indian passport abroad: Amit Shah

Panaji, Oct 14: Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enhanced the value of Indian passports abroad and expressed confidence of the country becoming a USD five trillion economy before 2024.

Addressing party workers in Taleigao Assembly in Goa, Shah said, "The entire world has changed the outlook towards India. Goa is a region of sailors. Ask them (sailors), earlier when they showed an Indian passport (outside the country) what used to be the reaction, and what is the reaction now,"

"Now, after seeing an Indian passport, there is a smile on the face of the officer from any foreign country and they say you have come from Modi's country'," he added.

"Modi has increased the value of Indian passport and this was possible because the BJP has won with majority (in general elections)," the Union Home Minister states. He appealed the people of Goa to give a full mandate to the ruling BJP in the next year's Assembly elections as well.

Talking about the achievements of the Modi government, Amit Shah said that the government has sent the target of providing hundred per cent tap-water connectivity before going for the polls in 2024.

Goa will be the first state in the country to have tap water in every household, he said. "India's ranking did not increase after the Vajpayee government. It was at eleventh position. But Modi brought it between fourth and fifth positions. I am confident we will achieve the dream of becoming a USD five trillion economy before 2024," Shah said. With inputs from PTI

