PM Modi inaugurates New Integrated Terminal Building at Tripura airport

New Delhi, Jan 4: After laying foundation stone for 22 projects in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Tripura's capital, Agartala.



He also launched key initiatives: Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools in Tripura.

Later, addressing the gathering, PM Modi claimed that the previous govt had no vision for the state. "I had assured 'HIRA' (H-highways, I- internet way, R-railways, A-airport) model of development in Tripura. Work is underway to develop Tripura as a gateway to the northeast," he said.

In 2018, the Prime Minister had first spoken about HIRA during the elections. The BJP had emerged victorious in the polls and formed the government for the first time in Manipur with Biplab Deb becoming the Chief Minister of the state.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Deb Burman were present at the event.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore, is a state of art building spread over 30,000 square metres having modern facilities and supported by the latest IT network-integrated system.

The development of the new terminal building is an effort in line with the Prime Minister's endeavor to provide modern facilities in all airports across the country.

"Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti schools with state of art facilities and quality education. The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in next three years," the PMO stated.

Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana aims to achieve the benchmark standards for service delivery in core development sectors at the village level. The key sectors selected for this Yojana are household tap connections, domestic electricity connections, all-weather roads, functional toilets for every household, recommended immunization for every child, participation of women in Self Help Groups, etc. The scheme will incentivize the villages for achieving the benchmark standards for service delivery in different sectors and is expected to induce a sense of healthy competition among the villages to improve the service delivery at grassroot level. PTI