'The nation exists from us and we exist from the nation', says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' via video conferencing.

While delivering the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore', PM Modi stated that India is emerging as a society whose thinking and approach are innovative and decisions are progressive.

Today crores of Indias are putting the foundation stone of Swarnim Bharat. Our progress lies in the progress of the nation. The nation exists from us, and we exist from the nation. This realization is becoming the biggest strength of Indians in the making of a new India.''

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore' pic.twitter.com/WF8L5RPEQx — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

''Today, a system is created where there is no place for discrimination. We are building a society that stands firmly on foundation of equality&social justice. We are witnessing the emergence of an India whose thinking & approach are innovative & decisions are progressive,'' PM Modi said.

He said,''This time of Amrit Kaal is not for dreaming while sleeping, but for fulfilling resolutions by waking up. Coming 25 years are the culmination of hard work, sacrifice & austerity. This is a period of 25 years to get back what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery.''