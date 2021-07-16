PM Modi inaugurates first 5-star railway station in Gandhinagar

Into the deep: Ahmedabad’s Science City gets a boost! Nature Park, Aquatic, Robotic Galleries and more!

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurate a newly-built 318-room five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and various other development projects in Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering PM Modi said that "We have taken the modernisation of the railway very seriously. Gandhinagar is the start of it. Earlier, the railway was known for accidents, but today it is known for technological development."

"The new Gandhinagar station reflects a change in terms of infrastructure. It is proof of optimum utilization of modern technology, also resulting in employment opportunities," the prime minister added.

The Gandhinagar Railway Station infrastructure with its world-class amenities built for public convenience will cater to the thousands of travellers who visit the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gujarat.

The newly constructed Gandhinagar railway station hosts a world-class Convention Centre and will act as an important reference point for working professionals and tourists alike. This is seen as a major step towards optimizing India's transport infrastructure.