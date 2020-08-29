PM Modi inaugurates agriculture university buildings in UP’s Jhansi

Jhansi, Aug 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated new buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi city.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the college and administration buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University virtually. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the event.

"When we talk about self-reliance in agriculture then it is not limited to self-sufficiency in food grains but encompasses self-reliance of the entire economy of the village," said Modi.

"It is important to take education related to agriculture and its practical application to schools. The effort is to introduce agriculture as a subject at middle school level in villages," the prime minister added.

"Modern technology is helping deal with the challenges related to agriculture. One example of it was how the government used technology to minimize damage caused by locust attack in about 10 States recently," he further added.

The RLB Central Agriculture University, a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region, started its first academic session in 2014-15. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.