YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Floor Test Live Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi inaugurates 2,600-bed super-speciality hospital in Haryana's Faridabad

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Faridabad, Aug 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a 2,600-bed private hospital here that is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralised fully-automated laboratory, in what will be a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR).

    Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were also present on the occasion.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been constructed over a period of six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math.

    The new super-specialty hospital has been opened initially with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years. Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialties is billed to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, its officials had earlier said.

    PM Modi set to commission country's first Made-in-India aircraft carrier Vikrant on Sept 2PM Modi set to commission country's first Made-in-India aircraft carrier Vikrant on Sept 2

    The hospital buildings will span 36 lakh sq. ft in a built-up area, with a 14-floor tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the rooftop.

    The new mega-hospital in Faridabad's Sector 88, near the Delhi-Mathura road, has a built-up area of one crore sq. ft and the campus will also have a medical college. A dedicated seven-storey research block and eight centres of excellence, including on gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care, are located on the campus.

    The hospital has patient-centric wards and OPDs and a hi-tech, fully-automated centralised laboratory.

    Later during the day, the prime minister will also visit Punjab, where he will dedicate the 'Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre' to the Nation.

    Situated in Mohali, the hospital will emerge as a hub for cancer care in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi inauguration faridabad haryana healthcare infrastructure

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 13:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X