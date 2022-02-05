Statue of Equality: Budget, height, timings, location - All you need to know about Sri Ramanujacharya statue

PM Modi-inaugurated Statue of Equality of Sriramanujacharya is made in China

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 5: The Statue of Equality of Sriramanujacharya in Hyderabad which was dedicated to the world on Saturday was made in China. Aerosun Corporation constructed it at the cost of Rs 135 crore.

As per the website of Statue of Equality, Aerosun Corporation struck the deal in 2015. "Initially there was only one Company AEROSUN CORPORATION, under their brand "COSIC" was an expert in that field. During initial interactions, they were not serious about our project. Later they gave a few details. After 3 - 4 visits they understood the seriousness and came up with quotations which were too high ( Approximately Rs. 130 crores + Taxes)," the website claims about handing over the contract of making the statue to the Chinese company.

"Later a few more companies came up with their proposals to make the Statue. It took a little time to understand & assess the details. Negotiations started. One Indian company also entered the race. All the companies were invited for personal talks to Hyderabad. They had meetings and spot visits on 12th, 13th & 14th of this month August 2015. After due deliberations the 1st Company Aerosun was blessed and confirmed with the orders for making The Statue Of Equality," it added.

The statute came to India with 1,600 peices and installed in 2017-18, Deccan Herald reports.

The statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync. It is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world, it said.

The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building named 'Bhadra Vedi'. It has floors devoted for a vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya, the PMO said.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1000th birth anniversary.