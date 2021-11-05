PM Modi in Kedarnath: Magnificent statue of Guru Shankaracharya to be unveiled

Blessings of 130 cr people with you: PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in J&K’s Nowshera

New Delhi, Nov 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath in Uttarakhand today.

The PM will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple, following which he will inaugurate the Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal at around. He will review and inspect the ongoing construction works.

Prime Minister Modi will also will inaugurate key infrastructure projects and will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.

The PM will today unveil a magnificent 12 feet statue of Guru Shankaracharya. The statue weighs 35 tonnes and has been made by Mysore based sculptors from chlorite schist, a rock that is known to withstand rain, sunshine and harsh climate. The original statue had been washed away in the 2013 floods.

Bagish Ling, a priest of Kedarnath Temple, told news agency ANI, "we will all welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will reach here in the morning. He will do the Maha Rudra Abhishek and pray for the welfare of the nation. He will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya."

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 8:46 [IST]