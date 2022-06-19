PM Modi in Bengaluru: Holiday declared to schools, colleges

PM Modi's visit to Bengaluru: Holiday declared to schools, colleges

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 19: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bengaluru on Monday, the Karnataka government has announced a holiday for the educational institutions located along his route.

"This will be applicable to higher educational institutions in the vicinity of IISc, Goraguntepalya, CMTI, Ring Road, Dr Rajkumar Memorial flyover, Laggere bridge, Nayandahalli, Mysuru Road RV College, Nagarabavi, Sumanahalli flyover, MEI junction, Govardhan Talkies, Yashawantapura, and Jakkuru Aerodrome route," Times Now quoted CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education in Karnataka, on Saturday as saying.

The holiday is applicable to 22 schools in the city, The Hindu reported.

The education department circular claims that the schools can take compensation for this holiday on one of the government holidays.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the state during which he will be participating at various events in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Laying the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, inauguration of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), participating in the Yoga Day event and visit to Chamundi hills and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary, are among the key highlights of his upcoming visit.

"On June 20 and 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bengaluru and Mysuru. We have got his programme schedule. All arrangements have been done for the smooth conduct of the programmes and all our leaders, legislators, ministers, officials and also police are working in coordination with the SPG," Bommai said.

Bommai said PM Modi will be landing in Bengaluru's Yelahanka Airforce Station at 11.55 am on June 20 and from there he will take a chopper to Air Force Command and further proceed to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), where he will be attending two events.

At IISc, Modi will be inaugurating the Brain Cell Development Centre, for which IT major Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and family have donated Rs 450 crore. Also, the Prime Minister will be laying foundation for a 850-bed research hospital which is being setup by IT company Mindtree, Bommai added.

After IISC, the PM will be heading to Kommaghatta to lay the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project and inauguration or foundation stone for railway, road projects, and multi-modal logistic parks.

Noting that the Prime Minister will subsequently be heading to Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), where he will unveil the statue of Ambedkar and inaugurate BASE, Bommai said, he will be then be traveling to Mysuru to participate in several events.

He will also be visiting Chamundi hills to offer prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru and its royals, and will also pay a visit to Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the state.

On June 21, Modi will be participating in the Yoga Day event at the Palace premises in Mysuru, he added.