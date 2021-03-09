PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh will be a very memorable one: Jaishankar

Jaishankar discusses way to boost bilateral relations in Dhaka as part of Neighbourhood First policy

PM Modi in Bangladesh on March 26: His first International visit in 15 months

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his first foreign visit in 15 months on November March 26. The PM will visit Bangladesh to mark the 50th anniversary of its freedom in 1971, officials tell OneIndia.

The visit is an important one and the PM had described Bangladesh as an important pillar of India's neighbourhood first policy. The last trip abroad made by the PM was in November 2019. He had to scrap his travel plans over the past one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi will be the chief guest at the main even organised by the Sheikh Hasina government to commemorate Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declaring erstwhile East Pakistan as an independent country, Bangladesh, on March 26, 1971. India had helped Bangladesh defeat Pakistan, which led to the surrendering of their forces on December 16 1971.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Bangladeshi counterpart A K Abdul Momen and held wide-ranging discussions on ways to take forward the bilateral relations.

As part of India''s "Neighbourhood First" policy, Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka last week on a day-long visit to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s upcoming visit to Bangladesh.

Momen and Jaishankar led their respective sides at a bilateral meeting held at a state guesthouse and took stock of the progress of relations between the two countries.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar held wide-ranging bilateral discussions with FM @AKAbdulMomen at State Guest House Padma," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a tweet.