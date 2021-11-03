YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi’s warning at COVID-19 meet: If we relax then….

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

    PM Modi holds meet with officials of districts where vaccination drive has been sluggish
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    While hailing the work done by the healthcare workers, he also added that this was not the time to relax. The progress made so far is due to your hardworking. Every member of the administration, ASHA workers have worked a lot. They walked for miles and took the vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after administering 1 billion doses, then a new crisis will arise he said.

    They say one must never underestimate disease and enemies because they have to be fought till the very end. So, I would want to ensure that there is no laxity at all.

    The meeting, held via video conferencing, includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

    The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya, among other states, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

    Prime Minister Modi held the meeting immediately upon his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings.

    Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose of vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X