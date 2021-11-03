PM Modi’s warning at COVID-19 meet: If we relax then….

You are the most popular person in Israel, join our party: PM Bennett to PM Modi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

While hailing the work done by the healthcare workers, he also added that this was not the time to relax. The progress made so far is due to your hardworking. Every member of the administration, ASHA workers have worked a lot. They walked for miles and took the vaccination to remote locations. But if we become lax after administering 1 billion doses, then a new crisis will arise he said.

They say one must never underestimate disease and enemies because they have to be fought till the very end. So, I would want to ensure that there is no laxity at all.

The meeting, held via video conferencing, includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya, among other states, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Modi held the meeting immediately upon his return from abroad after attending the G20 and COP26 meetings.

Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had recently said that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose of vaccine after the expiry of the prescribed interval.