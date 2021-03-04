PM Modi holds BJP election committee meeting to finalise candidates for Assam, Bengal

PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh will be a very memorable one: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Mar 04: Ahead of five Assembly elections in four states and a union territory over the next few weeks, the BJP's central election committee (CEC) met on Thursday to finalise party candidates for the initial phases of assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam.

Party chief JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among those present for the meeting.

While the third and last phase of polling in Assam will be held on April 6, West Bengal is scheduled to undergo elections in eight phases ending on April 29.

BJP minister makes U-turn, says 'Metro-man' E Sreedharan's name not confirmed for Kerala CM

The BJP CEC may meet again on Friday, sources indicated, according to PTI.

Before the CEC meeting, top BJP leaders like Shah and Nadda have held long deliberations with Assam party leaders, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, and those from Bengal, including state party chief Dilip Ghosh.