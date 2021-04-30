PM Modi held 66 official COVID-19 related engagements since Mar 2020, highest in April 2021

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 30: Between March 2020 and April 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had 65 official engagements exclusively related to COVID-19. These include meetings with the government officials, state chief ministers, foreign leaders such as US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These would also include addresses to the nation. In April, the PM had the most engagements. There were 21 such engagements and the maximum were in the past two weeks in April. These meetings focused only the second outbreak of COVID-19. This is the highest number of meetings that the PM took part in since March 2020. In March 2020 when the PM announced a nation-wide lockdown, he had held 14 meetings relating to COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases: India records biggest single-day spike in last 24 hours

The PM also met with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General M M Naravane and reviewed the preparedness to fight the pandemic.

While these have not been listed as official engagements, the PM has also been speaking with experts and other stakeholders on the crisis.