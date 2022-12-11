PM Modi has revived age-old historical connection between Kashi and Tamil Nadu: Thakur

YouTube
    Thakur said that losing or winning a game is immaterial, this friendly match will help in getting to know each other.

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived age-old historical,cultural and spiritual connection between Kashi and Tamilnadu on the sidelines of cultural programmes event at Kashi Tamil Sangmam at Banars Hindu University in Varanasi.

    He thanked the Prime Minister for his initiative of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. He said that on the initiative of the Prime Minister 2500 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu are coming to Kashi. By adding games to this event, he has created enthusiasm among the youth.

    This shows the importance of sports for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. He said that losing or winning a game is immaterial, this friendly match will help in getting to know each other. Even if one doesn't know the language, one can communicate and get to know each other.

    Thakur highlighted PM's vision during Amrit Kaal that we should not only seek rights but also take responsibility. He said the level of developmental works done in Varanasi in the last eight years has not been seen before. This development is not only in Varanasi but also throughout India. No one thought about Kashi Tamil Sangamam.l before. He said there are a lot of towns in Tamil Nadu like Tenkasi, Sivakasi onnected with Kashi. He said that this is just the beginning.

    2500 people who came to Kashi now will bring 25000 tourists back to Kashi. He lauded the efforts of different Ministries who worked together to make this Sangam happen. He urged to make Tamil Nadu's arts, culture, literature popular.

    Thakur urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to go to places like Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu which is connected with Kashi. He said there was an age-old connection of Kashi with many towns in Tamil Nadu. He said this was brought to life by the Prime Minister. He said that the Prime Minister had made the temples in Somnath, Kedarnath and Ayodhya magnificent and divine. Similarly he will make the Kashi Vishwa Divya bhavya Kashi.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 23:58 [IST]
