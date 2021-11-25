PM Modi, Haryana CM likely to discuss farm laws today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 25: Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. News agency ANI reported that the meeting is expected to take place at 10.30 am.

All eyes would be on the meeting as it comes in the backdrop of the repeal of the three farm laws. Further the Samkukt Kisan Morcha has also called for a protest on November 26 to mark the one year anniversary since the agitation against the farm laws began.

Haryana and Punjab had seen immediate protests following the announcing of the farm laws. A Cabinet meeting will also be held at the Haryana secretariat at 3.30 pm today.

It may be recalled that Khattar had welcomed the decision by the PM to repeal the farm laws. "I would urge farmers sitting at the Delhi borders to immediately end their protest and return to their homes as the common man is also facing a lot of difficulties due to this agitation. Now, a positive attitude should be adopted towards this issue," a release from Khattar read.

The Cabinet on Wednesday too cleared the way for the repeal. A bill is now expected to be placed in Parliament during the winter session.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 8:18 [IST]