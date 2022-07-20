Attempts of forces to harm India's interests must be thwarted: PM Modi at Swavlamban

PM Modi sends appreciation letters to vaccinators as India achieves 200-crore Covid-19 vaccine doses mark

New Delhi, July 20: As India crossed the 200 crore Covid vaccine doses mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to all vaccinators lauding their efforts.

PM Modi asserted that the coming generations will be proud of India's achievement in fulfilling its resolve at a time of crisis following the pandemic outbreak.

"Saving lives is crucial, especially during a once-in-a-century global pandemic. Our vaccinators, healthcare workers and support staff, and frontline workers have played a critical role in protecting Indians," the prime minister wrote in the letter.

He said this is a laudable example of dedication to duty and delivering when it is most necessary. From the coldest mountains to the hottest deserts, from faraway villages to dense forests, the COVID-19 vaccination programme has left none behind and showed that New India excels in last-mile delivery, Modi said in the letter.

"The scale and speed that India imparted to the world's largest vaccination programme have been spectacular and this has happened due to the efforts of people like you. On this historic occasion, I applaud your contribution to India's COVID-19 vaccination programme and appreciate you for being at the forefront of such a crucial, life-saving mission.

"The achievement of 200 crore vaccine doses showcases the strength of the democratic, compassionate and service-oriented ethos of our nation. The story of India's courage to deliver during a crisis will be cherished by generations to come. My best wishes to you and your family! Jai Hind!" Modi said.

Vaccinators can log in to the CoWIN portal and view the appreciation letter from the prime minister in English and Hindi,.

The letter can be downloaded from the link provided and shared on social media platforms from the CoWIN app itself.

On July 17, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative doses administered surpassed the 200-crore mark, 18 months after it began the drive to combat the deadly epidemic that has claimed over 5.25 lakh lives in the country so far.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the countrymen on bringing about this significant feat. He called India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed .

The health ministry said 98 per cent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 90 per cent have been fully vaccinated.