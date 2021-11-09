YouTube
    PM Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on its formation day

    New Delhi, Nov 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people of Uttarakhand on the state's formation day, and said its progress in the last five years has given him confidence that this decade will belong to it.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    "The development work in Uttarakhand is proof that the mountain's water and youth both are being used for it. I wish that the state, nestled in the nature's lap, continues to advance on the path of progress," he said in a tweet.

    उत्तराखंड के स्थापना दिवस पर देवभूमि के अपने सभी भाइयों और बहनों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। पिछले पांच वर्षों में प्रदेश ने जो प्रगति की है, उससे मुझे विश्वास है कि यह पूरा दशक उत्तराखंड का ही होने वाला है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2021

    The state was formed on this day in 2000 by carving out the northwestern region of Uttar Pradesh. It is headed for assembly polls along with four other states early next year.

    X