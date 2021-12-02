PM Modi govt recruited 6.98 lakh employees since 2014, higher than previous 7 years of UPA

UAPA cases in India: 32.18 per cent dip in number of arrests between 2019 & 2020

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 2: The Centre has recruited around 6.98 lakh employees in the last seven years, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Responding to supplementary questions in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Centre recruited around 6.98 lakh employees for its various departments since 2014 as against 6.19 lakh in the previous seven years of the UPA government. He claimed that Narendra Modi's government had expedited the recruitment process of recruitment and made efforts to create new posts.

According to the Union Minister, between 2007-08 to 2013-14, 6,19,027 posts were filled by three major recruiting agencies, the Staff Selection Commission, Union Public Service Commission, and the Railway Recruitment Board. In comparison, he said the recruitment increased to 6,98,011 in the last seven years of the Modi government.

Singh further stated that the sanctioned strength increased to 40,04,941 in 2020 from 36,45,584 in 2014.

"Recruitment against vacant posts is a continuous process. By the time vacancies reported by a department get filled up, some new vacancies arise," he said. Vacancies are caused due to retirement, resignation, death and promotion, among other reasons.

The employees in position were 31,32,698 with 8,72,243 positions still vacant and 4,44,813 positions were filled by the three agencies in the last five financial years, the minister informed, stating that if a post remains vacant for more than two to three years, the same becomes "deemed abolished".

The NDA government under the leadership of Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. PTI

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 17:23 [IST]