YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi gifts Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida a 'Krishna Pankhi'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, who is on an official visit to India, a 'Krishna Pankhi', a sandalwood artefact made in Rajasthan with intricate work with its windows depicting different poses of Lord Krishna, epitomising love, compassion and tenderness.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Sharing details, official sources noted that the 'Pankhi' is intricately carved with traditional tools and has a hand carved peacock figure at the top, India's national bird.

    It has a small 'ghungaroo' (small traditional bell) on its edges which moves with the flow of wind and has four concealed windows with more intricate carvings inside.

    The intricate carving on the sandalwood is done with precision by master artisans in Churu in Rajasthan, who carve the already impressive sandalwood artefact into a beautiful and elegant masterpiece of art.

    This artefact is made of pure sandalwood, which grows mainly in the forests of southern parts of India. It has hand carving along with a traditional 'jali' design.

    Sandalwood is known for its distinctive fragrance that has been highly valued for centuries, as it remains for decades.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi japan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X