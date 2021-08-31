Biden to explain why he decided not to extend military withdrawal in Afghanistan

UNSC resolution demands Afghanistan territory not be used to attack countries, shelter or train terrorists

With US leaving Taliban pins letters on doors with surrender or die message

PM Modi forms high-level group to monitor situation in Afghanistan

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 31: In view of the evolving situation in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed to form a high-level group focusing on India's immediate priorities in Afghanistan following the drawdown of American forces from the country after 20 years of presence.

The team comprises of EAM, NSA and senior officials to focus on the immediate priorities of India.

This group has been meeting regularly over last few days. It's seized of issues pertaining to safe return of stranded Indians, travel of Afghans (especially minorities) to India&assuring that Afghan territory is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India, ANI reported quoting sources.

"The group has also been monitoring the ground situation in Afghanistan and international reactions, including the Resolution passed this morning by the UN Security Council," the report added.

The airport had seen chaotic and deadly scenes since the Taliban blitzed across Afghanistan and took Kabul on August 15. Today is the last day of evacuation from the war-torn nation currently taken over by the Taliban.

Meet Major General Chris Donahue: The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan ending 20-year-old war

The US on Tuesday completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, ending a two-decade war and leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban.

The Taliban has taken control of the Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul on Tuesday after the last US aircraft took off in the morning, marking an end to the 20-year presence of the US in Afghanistan.

Supporters of the outfit celebrated across Kabul after the US completed the troops'' withdrawal.

There is still no clarity on the formation of a government in Kabul, over two weeks after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city.

India is adopting a wait and watch approach to see whether the new dispensation in Afghanistan will be solely a government of the Taliban or be part of a power-sharing arrangement with other Afghan leaders.

India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan and it has invested nearly USD 3 billion in carrying out nearly 500 projects across Afghanistan.

India has been in touch with all major regional players including those in the Gulf region on the developments in Afghanistan.

The UN Security Council, under India''s presidency, on Monday adopted a resolution demanding that the territory of Afghanistan not be used to threaten any country or shelter terrorists.

There have been mounting concerns in India over the possibility of rise in activities of various terror groups including Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.