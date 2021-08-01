YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi first Indian prime minister to preside over UN Security Council meeting

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 01: Narendra Modi is all set to become the first Indian prime minister to preside over a meeting during New Delhi's presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). PM Modi is expected to take place on August 9.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    "A first in the making... With India as President of @UN Security Council in August, an Indian Prime Minister may perhaps preside, albeit virtually, a Council meeting for 1st time on 9 August 2021," tweeted India's former envoy to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said on Sunday.

    Akbaruddin also shared a picture of PM Modi's last visit to the UN from 2019.

    "In over 75 years, this is the first time Indian political leadership has invested in presiding over an event of the 15-member UN body and this depicts that the country's leadership wants to lead from the front," he said.

    India assumes UN Security Council Presidency for August, maritime security, counter-terrorism on agendaIndia assumes UN Security Council Presidency for August, maritime security, counter-terrorism on agenda

    "This is our eighth stint on the UNSC yet in the 75 years, this is the first time that our political leadership has invested in presiding over an event of the security council," Akbaruddin said.

    Previously, PV Narasimha Rao had presided over the UNSC meeting in 1992.

    India assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1. It has several important issues on its agenda, including signature events in maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism during the month.

    The first working day of India's Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council's programme of work for the month.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 19:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X