PM Modi first Indian prime minister to preside over UN Security Council meeting

New Delhi, Aug 01: Narendra Modi is all set to become the first Indian prime minister to preside over a meeting during New Delhi's presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). PM Modi is expected to take place on August 9.

"A first in the making... With India as President of @UN Security Council in August, an Indian Prime Minister may perhaps preside, albeit virtually, a Council meeting for 1st time on 9 August 2021," tweeted India's former envoy to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said on Sunday.

Pic: From last visit of PM Shri @narendramodi to UN in 2019. pic.twitter.com/OxaZbKZsNq — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) August 1, 2021

Akbaruddin also shared a picture of PM Modi's last visit to the UN from 2019.

"In over 75 years, this is the first time Indian political leadership has invested in presiding over an event of the 15-member UN body and this depicts that the country's leadership wants to lead from the front," he said.

India assumes UN Security Council Presidency for August, maritime security, counter-terrorism on agenda

"This is our eighth stint on the UNSC yet in the 75 years, this is the first time that our political leadership has invested in presiding over an event of the security council," Akbaruddin said.

Previously, PV Narasimha Rao had presided over the UNSC meeting in 1992.

India assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council on August 1. It has several important issues on its agenda, including signature events in maritime security, peacekeeping and counterterrorism during the month.

The first working day of India's Presidency will be Monday, August 2 when Tirumurti will hold a hybrid press briefing in the UN headquarters on the Council's programme of work for the month.

Story first published: Sunday, August 1, 2021, 19:24 [IST]