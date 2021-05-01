For Quick Alerts
PM Modi expresses pain over Gujarat hospital tragedy
New Delhi, May 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his anguish at the loss of lives in a fire tragedy at a hospital in Gujarat.
At least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at the hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours of Saturday.
18 affected by COVID-19 die on Gujarat hospital fire
"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch. Condolences to the bereaved families," Modi tweeted.