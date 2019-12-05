  • search
    PM Modi expresses grief over death of 18 Indians in Sudan factory blast

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of workers, including Indians, in a Sudan factory.

    PM Modi expresses grief over death of 18 Indians in Sudan factory blast
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    At least 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed and over 130 injured in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan.

    Mamata condoles death of 18 Indians in Sudan

    "Anguished by the blast in a ceramic factory in Sudan, where some Indian workers have lost their lives and some are injured. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," he tweeted.

    The Indian embassy in Sudan is providing all possible help to those affected, he said.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 0:57 [IST]
