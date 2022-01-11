YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi enquires about health of Bihar, Karnataka CMs, Lata Mangeshkar

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday rang up Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to enquire about their health and wished them a speedy recovery, government sources said.

    PM Modi enquires about health of Bihar, Karnataka CMs, Lata Mangeshkar

    Both the chief ministers have tested positive for COVID-19. Modi also enquired about the health of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to a hospital after contracting the virus.

    According to an official statement issued in Bengaluru, Modi called Bommai at 4.30 pm on learning about his infection.

    "The conversation took place for five minutes where the Prime Minister advised him and others in the family to take proper treatment," the statement said. During the conversation, Modi also enquired about the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Karnataka and the measures taken by the state government.

    The chief minister told the PM that he was holding a virtual meet with the ministers and officials on COVID-19 to prepare for the January 13 meeting with him (Modi), the statement said.
    "All necessary steps have been taken. The vaccination drive has also been intensified. Measures will be taken based on the recommendations of the experts," Bommai informed Modi, the statement said. Meanwhile, sources said Bommai went to the Manipal Hospital for check-up and later returned home where he held a virtual meeting on COVID with officials. PTI

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi nitish kumar Basavaraj Bommai lata mangeshkar

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 19:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X